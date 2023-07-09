Max Verstappen won his sixth race in a row on Sunday as he was victorious in the British Grand Prix. With the victory, the 25-year-old extended his lead at the top of the season’s standings to 99 points. It is the second time that Verstappen has won in England.

Verstappen started the race in pole position with both Mcclaren vehicles, driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in second and third place, respectively. Nyck de Vries started the race in the 18th.

It was a less-than-ideal start for Verstappen as he got away slower than Norris, with the Englishman taking the lead. However, Verstappen re-took the top spot four laps later with the help of the Drag Reduction System.

Verstappen told his team after eight laps that the car was “pulling a little weird,” his team assuring him it was due to the wind. Verstappen admitted a few laps later to be struggling with the weather as he claimed that the wind was making it very difficult to drive.

Verstappen had a comfortable nine-second lead after 33 laps when a safety car was called after Kevin Magnussen’s vehicle caught fire. Verstappen did not make the same mistake upon the restart and made sure he got away quickly, this time racing away from Norris with the help of the soft tires he had changed to in the pits when the safety car was called.

Despite the lead, Verstappen was unhappy with the tires, telling his team they did not feel good. Ultimately, it was a three-second gap for Verstappen to pick up his 43rd career victory. Nyck de Vries finished in the lowest place of the race excluding the three cars that did not finish and therefore remains without a point this season.

It is the 11th victory in a row for Red Bull, equalling the record held by Mcclaren in 1988. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton won the other two podium places.