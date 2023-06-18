A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Rotterdam died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a car on the A20 highway. The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. near Rotterdam, the police said. The A20 between the Terbregseplein junction and Rotterdam-Crooswijk in the direction of Hoek van Holland was closed for the investigation of the Traffic Accident Analysis (VOA).

Het slachtoffer is een 26-jarige vrouw uit Rotterdam. De automobiliste, een 32-jarige vrouw uit Rotterdam is mee naar het bureau voor verhoor. Uit onderzoek moet blijken hoe dit heeft kunnen gebeuren. We wensen alle betrokkenen veel sterkte toe. https://t.co/5tpmGzSxLw — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) June 17, 2023

According to police, the emergency service tried to resuscitate the victim, but was unsuccessful. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old woman from Rotterdam, is currently being questioned by the police.

The police are still investigating the cause of the accident.