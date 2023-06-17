For the first time in over a month, showers are on the way. On Saturday evening it will remain dry, but especially on Sunday afternoon the chance of local showers from the south increases, Weeronline reports. This could lead to slippery conditions.

Road users must be careful during the first rain. A combination of rain and debris can form a slimy layer on the roadway, making it slippery. Furthermore, light rain poses a greater risk; once it begins to rain heavily, the slippery layer is quickly washed away. The ANWB also warns of slippery roads from the first rain showers. Therefore, the weather service also advises motorists to keep enough distance to avoid accidents.

Traffic has left a lot of rubber and greasy substances on the dry and warm asphalt. When these adherent substances are loosened from the asphalt by rainwater, it can lead to treacherous slickness and reduced grip, the ANWB explains. The traffic service urges car and motorcycle drivers in particular to pay attention.

There may also be occasional rain or thunderstorms later in the week, but there will also be plenty of dry moments. Locally, it may still become slippery in the course of the week. Temperatures remain quite high for the time of year with daily highs around 25 degrees.