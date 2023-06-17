Police are looking for a young girl who may have been the victim of a kidnapping in Capelle aan den IJssel late Friday night. Several witnesses near Jacob van Ruysdaelsingel reported seeing the adolescent struggling with a man who may have been trying to abduct her against her will at about 10:15 or 10:30 p.m.

She was described as being about 13 years of age, with a darker skin tone and frizzy hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored dress, Rotterdam district police said.

The man was described as approximately 60 years old, with lighter-colored skin. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Authorities did not want to jump to any conclusions about the incident in the Middelwatering district of the city. “Since it seemed that she did not want to come along, we would like to speak to the girl and the man,” they said in a statement on social media.

A request for assistance was also released on the Burgernet citizen alert system. Police asked anyone with information to contact them immediately.

