Due to construction work around Amsterdam Central Station and two sold-out concerts by Beyoncé in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, crowds and delays are expected this weekend. NS is warning travelers to be prepared for extra travel time, and concert organizer Mojo is warning concertgoers of train problems.

Due to the work on the tracks, trains will not run between Amsterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Bijlmer ArenA and between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem. Travelers are advised to take the train to Duivendrecht station or use the metro. However, buses will operate between Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail announced that switches and tracks will be removed to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Major maintenance work is also required on the switches and overhead lines near Dijksgracht. The modified timetable applies for the night from Sunday to Monday, until about 2 a.m.

Concertgoers in Amsterdam have had frequent problems with the train recently. Last weekend, many visitors to a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam were stuck after a ProRail malfunction brought train services in the capital to a standstill. In September, during sold-out concerts at the Ziggo Dome (Kensington) and AFAS Live (Yade Lauren), no trains stopped at the Bijlmer ArenA due to crowds at the Grand Prix in Zandvoort.