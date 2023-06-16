The 52nd edition of the Pinkpop concert festival was scheduled to get underway on Friday, with the first ticket holders taking their place at the campsite in Langraaf the previous night. P!nk will headline the first day of the festival.

Robbie Williams was slated to headline Saturday night, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers closing out the three-day event. Key performers taking the stage on Friday include Editors, The War on Drugs, Niall Horan, and The Lumineers. Madoux was scheduled to open the festival at the Tent Stage at noon on Friday, with performances by Lauren Sanderson and Frenna Deluxe soon after.

Queens of the Stone Age will play a 75-minute set on Saturday, and Hollywood Vampires will also perform for an hour. The group includes Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.

The Script and The Black Keys will also take the state Saturday evening. Machine Gun Kelly will perform Sunday, along with OneRepublic, Tom Odell, Tash Sultana, and Di-Rect.

Festival-goers were already lined up at the campsite entrance on Thursday hoping to secure the best spot when the campgrounds opened in the evening. Many brought a supply of beer kept in coolers as they waited for the opening.

Those buying beer inside can expect to pay 3.50 euros this year, an increase of 9 percent from last year. Cups of beer were sold for 2.80 at the 2019 edition of the festival.

With high temperatures expected this year, more water points were installed at the festival grounds, reported newswire ANP. The maximum temperature in Landgraaf should reach 28 degrees Celsius on Friday, and 29 or 30 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists had predicted a high of 32 degrees on Monday, but that has since been revised down to 26 degrees due to expected thunderstorms and a change in wind direction.

"Just like every year, we are keeping a close eye on the weather," festival manager Niek Murray told ANP.