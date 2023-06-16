Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema warned the ASC/AVSV students organization of potential closure if they fail to implement significant reforms aimed at changing the culture of violence. She addressed these concerns directly to the students earlier this week, Het Parool reported on Thursday.

“What happened in previous years is criminal behavior and punishable by law,” she said, alluding to a range of abuses that took place within the student association over the past few years. Last summer, the Amsterdam Studenten Corps faced a scandal after sexist remarks were made during speeches, suggesting men could “break women’s necks to stick their dicks in,” with women referred to as “cum buckets” who are “nothing more than a whore.”

The association already came under heavy criticism following a hazing scandal in 2021. As a result, both the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (HvA) chose to withdraw all administrative grants for the academic year.

Halsema announced she will maintain "strict surveillance" of the association’s activities in the coming period. "If necessary, I will close the social club for a longer period of time," she warned.

The mayor also requested the full disclosure of a recent investigation, which shed light on a culture of violence and abuse within the association. ASC/AVSV apologized but chose to not publish all the findings. Halsema argued that this makes the opportunity for public debate more difficult.

Despite being embroiled in controversy, the association does not seem to be experiencing a drop in prospective member interest, Het Parool noted, as the enthusiasm from students to join was notably high last year. The upcoming recruitment process will start on June 18.

The Amsterdam Student Corps declined to respond to Het Parool's inquiries regarding Halsema's remarks.