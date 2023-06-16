A broad alliance consisting of political parties and civil society organizations released a manifesto demanding increased efforts to combat aggression and violence. They protest against the rising hostility in society and want to make it easier for people with public roles, such as lawyers and journalists, to report incidents of violence.

They also propose that these people should also have access to resilience training, with the Public Prosecution Service potentially playing a key role in the implementation of this initiative. The manifesto also proposes the formation of a "cooperative association" designed to provide companies and employees with advice.

The manifesto is endorsed by the four coalition parties – VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie – as well as several opposition parties. Unions representing police officers and journalists, as well as professional associations for healthcare workers, lawyers, and teachers also expressed their support for the manifesto.

The manifesto, initiated by D66 MP Hanneke van der Werf, primarily calls on society, especially the "silent majority," to voice their opposition to the increasing violence and aggression, particularly aimed at individuals in public positions.

In order to "restore" “our shared values,” the manifesto also emphasizes the need for change within companies. Reporting procedures should be made easier, and it is suggested that employers should make these reports on behalf of their employees. This would remove the burden on the individuals affected but also offer them anonymity, should they request it.