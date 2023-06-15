Google launched its Immersive View function for Amsterdam on Thursday. The new maps function allows users to get a bird’s eye view of popular tourist attractions and some spots only locals know about in the city. According to Google, Immersive View lets users feel like they’re visiting a new place without leaving their homes.

Users can now admire various places in 3D through the maps app. The images are created with advanced AI technology, aerial photos, and countless Streetview images. Locations include popular tourist attractions like the Royal Palace on Dam Square, the Rijksmuseum, and the canal belt. But also a few lesser-known spots like the Q-Factory restaurant, the Sarphatipark, and Oranjekerk.

The maps app will now also give users the estimated crowds and weather forecast for the spot they’re looking at. Later this month, Google will release another maps update making it possible to follow directions without unlocking your phone.

Google also launched Immersive View for other large cities like Venice, London, Sydney, New York, and Tokyo.