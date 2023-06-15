A Dordrecht cop convicted of racism will not be transferred to a leadership position at the AIVM, a department of the Aliens Police, after all. The Rotterdam police decided that the appointment was inappropriate, the police said after criticism of the move.

“We should have paid more attention to the impact of the colleagues’ placement at the AIVM. The support appears to be insufficient, and we have taken too little account of what is going on among colleagues and in society,” Rotterdam police chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The police officer in question was convicted and fined for yelling racial slurs at a man while dealing with a noise complaint in Dordrecht on Sinterklaas eve in 2020. The situation escalated to an arrest, in which the detainee’s family interfered. Video of the arrest also showed that the involved officers used disproportionate force.

Lawyer Justin Kotter, who represents the victim in the racism incident, was astonished that the police would appoint a cop convicted of racism in a position where contact with other cultures is central.

In hindsight, the officer’s transfer to the Aliens Police was a misstep, according to the police. Connection with society “is essential for us as a police force, in order to really be a police force for everyone,” police chief Westerbeke said.

“At the same time, everyone deserves a second chance,” he said. “Colleagues must also be able to make mistakes and be given space to improve. Police work is and remains human work. Together with the colleague, we will look at how we can find a suitable work environment.”

The officer was informed and understood the decision. “I realize that there is insufficient support for my placement at the AVIM and that this step is too fast,” he said. “It is not the right time and not the right place.”