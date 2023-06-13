A man threatened and assaulted an Omroep Gelderland journalist at the Elderhof shopping center in Arnhem-Zuid last week. The broadcaster pressed charges against the man with the police, it reported on Monday.

The journalist went to the shopping center to report on two suspicious packages found at the restaurants Sofram and Diner 66 early on Thursday morning. There were two explosions there the next night.

At the scene on Thursday morning, the reporter noticed that a man was filming him with “excessive interest.” The reporter took a picture of this man. After they exchanged words, the man slapped the reporter full in the face with the flat of his hand, according to the broadcaster.

The reporter wasn’t seriously hurt and is doing well, but struggled with the incident a lot in the days after it happened, the broadcaster said. Omroep Gelderland decided to take the matter further and press charges against the man because “this kind of behavior must stop.”