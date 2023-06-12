On Monday, the Dutch government launched a voluntary buyout scheme for peak nitrogen emitters near nature reserves. For those who don’t want to close their companies, the government also launched a support scheme to help farmers plan sustainability measures to make their businesses future-proof, Minister Christianne van der Wal for Nature and Nitrogen announced. She repeatedly stressed that these schemes are entirely voluntary.

From today, farmers can start working with the peak polluters approach, Van der Wall said. “Together with those around them, they can think about the future of their company,” she said, adding that she understands these choices will impact farmers and their loved ones. “That is why we will support them as best we can.” But she stressed that these choices are vital to ensure a “strong nature, healthy company, sustainable production, and a liveable countryside.”

Farmers can use the tool on this website to figure out whether they fall under the “peak load” category. It involves companies that cause at least 2,500 mol nitrogen deposition per year within 25 kilometers of overloaded nitrogen-sensitive nature. According to the government, the approach covers about 3,000 companies, primarily farmers.

For farmers who decide to close their companies, the government launched a “once-ff, financially very attractive termination scheme.” There are two buyout schemes. The first is for dairy, pig, poultry, and veal farmers who fall under the peak load target group. Registration for this scheme is open from July 3 until April 5 next year. The second scheme is for a larger group of livestock farmers. Registration for that one closes on December 1 this year.

Entrepreneurs who fall under the peak load target group can also “voluntarily make significant reductions” in their nitrogen emissions by a combination of extensification, innovation, conversion, and relocation, the Minister said. The government is working on various schemes with municipalities and other organizations involved to support such interventions.

Not all these schemes have been finalized yet, but the government describes them in as much detail as possible so that farmers can start planning for the future. “Entrepreneurs can think about their options and future prospects.” Farmers who choose to use this approach can request a case counselor as a permanent point of contact so that they always speak with the same face when needing support.