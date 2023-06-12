A 71-year-old Dutchman shot and killed his 11-year-old neighbor in the French town of Saint-Herbot. He also injured her parents. The police arrested the man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, RTL Nieuws reports.

According to local media, the girl was swinging in her garden with her 8-year-old sister at around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday when the man suddenly fired several shots in their direction. The 11-year-old girl was hit and died at the scene.

The Dutchman also shot her parents. The father sustained severe injuries and is in critical condition. The mother suffered more minor injuries. The youngest girl was physically unharmed.

After shooting at his neighbors, the Dutchman locked himself and his wife in their house. The police arrested him there. He and his wife have been living in Saint-Herbot for three years.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. According to French media, the man had a ground conflict with his neighbors, a British family who had been living in the town for five years.