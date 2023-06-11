Sunday marks the first official tropical day of the year. In De Bilt, the temperature reached 30.0 degrees at 2:20 p.m. Elsewhere in the country, it is also tropically warm, according to Weeronline. The highest temperature so far is 31.2 degrees, measured in Gilze-Rijen and Hoek van Holland.

Vrijdag en zaterdag werd het op andere plekken al tropisch, maar nu heeft ook De Bilt de 30 graden aangetikt. Het is daarmee officieel de eerste tropische dag van het jaar. https://t.co/hosTsmk2wg — Weeronline (@weeronline) June 11, 2023

The first official tropical day of the year is three weeks earlier than usual. On average, it does not occur for the first time until July 1. Locally, there was already a tropical day on Friday, when the temperatures reached 30.5 degrees in Arcen, Limburg.

Last year, it was 30 degrees for the first time in De Bilt on July 18. In 2021, the first official tropical day was measured on June 17, and the year before that on June 26. The record for the earliest tropical day in De Bilt is May 9, 1976.