Queen Máxima has responded for the first time to reports that she has been pushed back by the Ministry of Finance over her comments about introducing a digital euro. She calls it "good" that it is being discussed, but in her opinion, there is "nothing to worry about," she told Royal reporter Rick Evers.

The AD wrote in April that the ministry wants Queen Máxima to speak out less about digital currency because every time she did, negative reactions came in. The queen is not aware of any negative reactions, stating only that she receives "many questions" from central bankers about whether such a currency would be good for financing everyone.

"So my job is to say whether such a currency is good for inclusive financing. And I said: not always. That's all I said," the queen explained. She is also in contact with Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag on the issue.

At a summit in Brussels in November, Queen Máxima spoke out in favor of a digital euro, among other things. She argued that if the EU wanted it, it should be introduced with the idea that disadvantaged groups should also be able to benefit from it.

Queen Máxima spoke as the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Special Representative for Inclusive Financing for Development. In this capacity, she is committed to making financial services accessible worldwide, including to low-income groups and small and medium-sized businesses.