The FNV trade union is threatening strikes at the cargo handling company Swissport Cargo at Schiphol Airport. The union is setting a deadline of Wednesday noon for management to respond to demands for a new collective agreement, otherwise employees will stop working.

FNV director Stijn Jansen said that the planes will then not be loaded with cargo. However, passengers will not be affected by the actions, as their suitcases will be handled at another branch of Swissport, where there will be no actions. So another baggage chaos at Schiphol like last summer should not be possible due to the strike.

The cargo handlers load and unload flowers, among other things. Products such as iPhones or medicines are also frequently transported by plane, according to FNV.

FNV is upset that Swissport Cargo agreed to a wage increase of at least 4.25 percent with the works council, without the union having a say in the matter. Jansen believes the wage increase for the approximately 200 to 250 employees is more than insufficient. "A Swissport freight employee already earns significantly less than his colleague at another company in the industry," he said.

The union wants the company to raise wages to compensate for recent sharp price increases. That would mean a 14.3 percent increase, Jansen said. In doing so, he demanded in the ultimatum that Swissport Cargo negotiate a collective labor agreement with the union rather than agree on a labor contract with the works council.

Swissport said in response that "talks with our social partners are continuing and another meeting is already planned." The company said it was convinced that "a mutually acceptable agreement can be found" and would not comment further.