On Saturday evening, an explosion occurred in Meezenbroekstraat in Rotterdam-Beverwaard. According to the police, no one was injured in the incident.

The Explosives Exploration Team (TEV) is investigating the incident at the scene. In addition, the police are asking witnesses or anyone with camera footage to come forward.

The Rotterdam region has had to deal with a number of explosions recently. Security measures such as additional surveillance have been taken and police have increased their investigative capacity.

So far this year, over 60 explosions at homes and business premises have been counted in Rotterdam. That's just as many as last year. The city has been ravaged for several years by explosions at homes and business premises throughout the city. It is suspected that the incidents are linked to drug trafficking. The police have additional officers on the streets in places and at times when the danger is greatest.

Earlier this week, the police arrested a 20-year-old man from Rotterdam on Friday morning for an explosion at a home on Cortenbachsingel in Rotterdam-Beverwaard. It was the second explosion on that street in two days and the fourth explosion in Rotterdam in four days.