Due to the expected high temperatures over the weekend, Rijkswaterstaat puts the heat protocol also for Sunday in force. On Sunday, the protocol applies to the whole country, not like Saturday, when most Dutch provinces are affected by the heat protocol, a spokesperson for the organization announced on Saturday morning. Based on the heat protocol, road users who have a breakdown on the road will be helped immediately.

The protocol will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, it applies to all provinces except Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe. The national weather institute KNMI expects temperatures to rise to 30 degrees or higher in most Dutch provinces.

Rijkswaterstaat considers it undesirable for stranded road users to have to wait a long time in the sun for a towing service in high temperatures. Therefore, the organization is working to ensure that on such hot days, a towing service takes road users with breakdowns to a place with facilities, such as a gas station, as quickly as possible.

Road users are advised to be well prepared and alert in the heat and to carry enough drinking water. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is also advisable to carry an umbrella. They can be used while waiting for a road inspector or the towing service.

In addition, expert Jaco van Wezel from Weeronline advises to not leave children and animals for too long in the car. “With the very hot and sunny weather we are experiencing, a stationary car can turn into a baking oven in a short time. This is dangerous for humans and animals. So do not leave children and animals in the car, not even for a few minutes.”