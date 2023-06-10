A 32-year-old man who was arrested on the 's-Gravenweg in Rotterdam on Friday night has died. The police rushed to the scene after a report of a confused person and brought the man under control with a stun gun. "Shortly after, the arrested man became unwell," the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers received a report that a man in a confused state had jumped onto a vehicle. After a brief chase, the stun gun was used.

The police resuscitated him, but the 32-year-old man died overnight in the hospital. The National Criminal Investigation Department is investigating whether the arrest is related to the man’s death.

According to the OM, an autopsy will be performed and toxicological research will be carried out to gain insight into the cause of the 32-year-old’s death. The National Criminal Investigation Department is part of the Public Prosecution Service and the investigation is led by a public prosecutor.

In 2022, there were more incidents in which officers used force, a total of 33,584 times in 20,667 incidents. This was announced last month. Police said at the time that the large number of incidents involving confused people could be a cause. Police Chief Frank Paauw, who is also in charge of conflict and crisis management, said he was concerned about the need to use force against vulnerable people. "Taking care of them is usually not a police task, because many confused people who come into contact with police are not or hardly a nuisance, criminal or dangerous."

A total of 4414 batons were used last year. Paauw is pleased with the new device, calling it a "valuable addition" last month.