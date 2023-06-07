From 2025, only taxis, vans, trucks, scooters, mopeds, and boats that don’t emit exhaust fumes will be welcome in large parts of Amsterdam. These vehicles will either have to run on hydrogen or be electric. With this measure, the capital wants to make the air cleaner and the city healthier and quieter, said alderman Melanie van der Horst (traffic, transport, and air quality) in a letter to the city council.

The new rule will apply to vehicles that will be newly registered as of 2025. It does not apply to passenger cars. The emission-free zones will apply to taxis, vans, and trucks within the A10 ring road, to scooters and mopeds within built-up areas, and to pleasure craft in the city center.

According to the municipality, there will be a transitional arrangement for existing vehicles and vessels. “Of course, we ask a lot of residents and entrepreneurs. It can cost money, cause inconvenience, or both. That’s why we’re going to help Amsterdammers and entrepreneurs.” There will be exemptions, scrapping subsidies, and Amsterdam residents with a low income will get help, the municipality said. “Amsterdam residents with a petrol or diesel vehicle or vessel that falls under the new rules will soon receive a letter.”

Amsterdam already has an environmental zone for passenger cars, vans, trucks, buses, taxis, scooters, and mopeds. The city previously said it would no longer allow polluting petrol and diesel cars in the city from 2030. “But the air quality in the city could be much better.” With this measure, the city wants to comply with the recommended air quality values of the World Health Organization, which apply from 2030.