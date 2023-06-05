The police are looking for witnesses to a possible abduction in Houten on Sunday afternoon. Someone saw two men force a woman into a car in the parking lot of the Van der Valk hotel, the police said.

The witness called the police about the potential abduction at 4:55 p.m. The blue Lynck & Co car drove off toward Houten. Initial investigation showed that it did not get onto the highway.

“The police are very concerned about the wellbeing of the as yet unidentified woman,” the police said. This could also have been a domestic violence incident, which does not make the police less concerned.

“The police are, therefore, looking for witnesses to the incident or people directly involved who can provide clarity about what happened,” the police said.

The witness described the woman as remarkably small with a lightly tanned skin tone and black hair in a ponytail or bun. She wore a black and white striped dress with a gray vest and black All Stars with thick white soles.

One of the men who may have abducted her had a sturdy posture and a lightly tanned skin tone. He wore a black T-shirt with black shorts and a white vest tied around his waist. The second man had a slim build and light skin. He wore a white T-shirt, light gray pants, and white sneakers.