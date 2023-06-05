Many Netherlands residents fear a disaster leading to long electricity, gas, and water outages. But few people have taken any preparatory measures for such a disaster, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) found in a public survey, AD reports.

The NCTV found that 45 percent of Netherlands residents worry about long-term outages of electricity and gas, drinking water, and internet or phone connections. About an equally large group said they worry about cyber threats and tensions between population groups.

73 percent of Netherlands residents believe every person should have an emergency kit at home. But about 40 percent said they haven’t prepared for disasters or crises.

Over a third of respondents said the government is responsible for preparing for a disaster or crisis. But almost an equal group also thinks people should take action themselves. The majority didn’t know how to do so, the NCTV said.

“The Netherlands is a safe country. At the same time, we should not close our eyes to the multitude of developments around us that could threaten our security,’ said NCTV director Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg. The NCTV has warned for some time that countries like Russia and China could target the Netherlands' “vital processes.” The Netherlands’ sea locks, bridges, and flood defenses are vulnerable to cyberattacks. The NCTV is also worried about offshore infrastructure, such as internet cables and underground physical energy conduits.

“It is important that people also make preparations themselves, such as an emergency kit for the first 48 hours,” Aalbersberg said. An emergency kit should include about 3 liters of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a radio, a power bank, a flashlight, candles, a first aid kit, blankets, a whistle, cash, toilet paper, and some tools like a hammer, saw, and wire cutters.