The Dutch Marechaussees who have been investigating war crimes in Ukraine returned to the Netherlands on Saturday. The approximately 60-member group has been searching for evidence of war crimes there in recent weeks. They were received at Eindhoven Air Base by Brigadier General Jos Pieters and Rear Admiral Peter Reesink, the Ministry of Defense reports.

It was the third time a forensics and investigation team has been sent to the country under attack by Russia. The Marechaussees and other defense experts were working there under the banner of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating crimes committed during the war in Ukraine.

The Netherlands is supporting this investigation financially, but also with Marechaussees who are searching for evidence of crimes in Ukraine. A team was sent to Ukraine for the first time last May, and another team followed late last year.

Earlier this year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior government official Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in alleged war crimes in Ukraine.