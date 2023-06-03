A man was injured in a stabbing accident at Georges Rouaulthof in Rotterdam's Nesselande district on Saturday morning. According to the police, the man was found on the street around 05:30 a.m. and was taken to hospital with a stab wound. A suspect has been arrested.

De politie is op zoek naar getuigen die meer weten over een steekincident op de #georgesroualthof in #rotterdam. Hierbij is een slachtoffer gewond naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. Er is een verdachte aangehouden: https://t.co/HtqrmcdoCc — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) June 3, 2023

After the stabbing, two men fled in a car. One of them was quickly arrested and his role and possible involvement is still under investigation, the police reported. The Police are still looking for the second suspect and are asking witnesses for information.