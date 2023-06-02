The KinderBeestFeest party for chronically ill and disabled children is happening at ARTIS in Amsterdam today. Over 300 emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on will take the kids to their party. There’s no cause for alarm and no reason to call the emergency number, the municipality said. “The motto of the KinderBeestFeest is: Nothing wrong, but move aside!”

The party is at ARTIS Zoo from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Ahead and afterward, police on motorcycles will escort over 300 ambulances, fire, Defense, police, and Red Cross vehicles taking the invited children to the party and back.

Several streets around ARTIS will be closed to all traffic, including cyclists, during the party. These are Plantage Middenlaan, Plantage Kerklaan, Plantage Doklaan, and Henri Polaklaan. Tram line 14 will be diverted. And no cars can park on either side of Plantage Middenlaan and Plantage Kerklaan from noon until 11:00 p.m.

The goal of the KinderBeestFeest is to give chronically ill and disabled children a day of worrying about nothing other than having fun. The kids are invited to ARTIS zoo with their parents and siblings.