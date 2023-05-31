Female detainees at the prison in Nieuwersluis, Utrecht, are routinely the victims of unethical behavior by prison staff, including sexual abuse, the Justice and Security Inspectorate concluded following an investigation within the penitentiary. It concerns sexually oriented remarks by employees towards the prisoners, but also French kissing, oral sex and relationships between employees and prisoners. There were also incidents of bullying, yelling and cursing.

Legal Protection Minister Franc Weerwind said he is taking measures to combat transgressive behavior in women's prisons in response to the damning report about the prison in Nieuwersluis. Weerwind stated he was "shocked" when he read the report. "This goes against everything I stand for," he said in an initial response.

The women surveyed said they were afraid to report the behavior, out of concern they would not be believed, or that they would be punished in some way, like being transferred to another facility. "If detainees did dare to file reports, they were not always taken seriously. Sometimes, nothing was done with them, while action must be taken with all reports," the Inspectorate said.

The investigation also showed that employees routinely made discriminatory and sexist remarks among each other, and also took part in gossiping. Not all employees are willing to speak out, partly because they have been working together for a long time or see each other in private time.

"There is a culture that makes it possible for prison employees to display unethical behavior, including sexually transgressive behavior. The living and working environment is not safe enough. Not for prisoners, not for employees," said Inspector General Esther de Kleuver from the Justice and Security Inspectorate.

The extent and frequency of unethical behavior has not been investigated, but the Inspectorate pointed out that after questioning 66 employees and prisoners, the impression has emerged that it is not about isolated incidents. It is an "ongoing and urgent situation."

"I stand for a humane detention policy and also want prison staff to have a safe working environment. Those aspects have been trampled underfoot," Weerwind said. He emphasized that this should not happen in Dutch prisons. The minister accepted all recommendations made by the Inspectorate, including a willingness to establish a hotline.

The Inspectorate quickly wants action to be taken. For example, they recommended to the prison that at least one female prison employee be present in every department during the day program. The DJI, the agency which oversees Dutch detention facilities, was also asked to set up a hotline where female detainees can anonymously make a complaint without the knowledge of the staff. The DJI should also look at the working culture in other women's prisons.

The Inspectorate's investigation began last June after police arrested an employee accused of sexual abuse within the prison. This investigation was later broadened after more reports of misconduct surfaced.

Weerwind will also look at Nieuwersluis the other institutions that house female prisoners. "What is happening, how is it happening there and how can we ensure a humane detention policy and a safe working environment for prison staff." He will follow the improvement process closely. "This is too important."

He could not guarantee the safety of all women right now. "If I'm going to declare 100 percent safety, then I'm going to say something once I have first seen it, in its entirety. That's why I'm working on it concretely now, with the detainees, but also with the prison staff and the DJI management." According to the minister, the staff and management of the DJI "are aware of the seriousness of this case. Everyone wants a safe detention climate."

Weerwind could not identify any new perpetrators on the basis of the investigation. When asked whether research into this is being done, he said there was a certain prevailing "culture of silence," and he wants to break through that wall. As soon as more impermissible matters emerge, he will investigate them and, if necessary, have them prosecuted.