Visitors to a beach in Monster, Zuid-Holland, made a remarkable discovery on Sunday. They found an urn filled with ashes. After community police officers posted a picture on social media, the urn was returned to the family, the police said on Twitter.

“Sometimes, we find strange things on the beach. But this time, even the police were taken aback,” the community police officers said with a photo of the urn.

On Monday, they reported that the next of kin had been found, and the urn and remains returned to them. They thanked everyone for sharing the photo.