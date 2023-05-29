Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected on Sunday, proved to be the most popular candidate among voters in the Netherlands during the second round of the presidential election. He received 70.5 percent of the vote, while rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 29.6 percent, reported Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

Almost 146,000 votes were cast in the Netherlands, of which 740 were declared invalid. Turnout was 53.2 percent, a figure which was higher than in the first round, when 50.4 percent of voters went to the polls.

In the first round if voting, those who cast ballots in the Netherlands chose Erdogan 68.4 percent of the time. Kilicdaroglu won 28.8 percent of first round ballots in the Netherlands, the news agency previously reported.

Nearly 1.8 million ballots were cast outside of Turkey, with 59.4 percent for Erdogan, according to Anadolu. The sitting president also received more votes than Kilicdaroglu in many countries near the Netherlands, including Germany, Belgium and France. The largest group of Turkish voters living abroad reside in Germany.

Kilicdaroglu was the preferred candidate in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, as well as other countries.