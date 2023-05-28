One climate activist is still detained who was arrested at the blockade of the A12 in The Hague on Saturday. The rest of the 48 detainees whom the police arrested for offenses such as vandalism or insult were released on Saturday evening, the police and a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service reported.

The person still detained resisted during the arrest and bit a police officer, the police said.

Gisteren hielden wij uiteindelijk in totaal 1587 actievoerders aan bij de blokkade van de #Utrechtsebaan #A12. Hiervan zit nog 1 persoon vast. Het gaat om de actievoerder die een politieagent beet en verzet pleegde bij de aanhouding https://t.co/1rRgCj1NKG — Politie Eenheid Den Haag (@POL_DenHaag) May 28, 2023

Of the 48 arrested, 11 were detained for vandalism and 34 for blocking or obstructing traffic. They posed a danger to moving traffic because they had probably entered the Utrechtsebaan, as that part of the A12 is called, via an exit ramp, the police said. Among them was a parent with a child. "The minor was immediately turned away upon arrival at the center," the police reported. In addition, two people were also arrested for obstruction and insult.

The public prosecutor will now make a decision on how to proceed with the cases. "It is being examined whether there is sufficient evidence, and whether a fine or a summons should be imposed, for example. But that is not yet known," said the spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service.

A total of 1587 climate activists were arrested during Extinction Rebellion's blockade of the A12. Most were subsequently released and will not be prosecuted.