Nine people injured after brawl on Bloemendaal beach
At least nine people were injured in a brawl on the Bloemendaal beach on Friday night around 12:30 a.m., the police reported. Three of the people involved in the fight suffered injuries from a sharp object, according to a police spokesperson. The injured were treated by paramedics at the scene or had to be taken to the hospital.
According to the police spokesperson, it is "difficult to say" how many people were involved in the brawl. The police are investigating the case and expect to have more clarity about this soon.
Reporting by ANP and NL Times