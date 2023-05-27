On Friday night, shortly after midnight, an explosive device detonated in an apartment in Taandersstraat in Rotterdam. However, no one was injured in the incident in the Delfshaven neighborhood, the police reported. According to a police spokesperson, the damage was "relatively minor" and that no one was in the house at the time. The police have launched an investigation and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

In the first four months of this year, there were 54 incidents of excessive violence in Rotterdam. 37 incidents involved explosions and 17 involved shootings. Of the 37 explosions, 36 were directed at a building, of which 29 were directed at an apartment.

In many of these incidents, police suspect a connection to drug-related crime. In Rotterdam, 33 suspects were arrested for this year's extreme acts of violence. Eight of the 33 suspects were under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, the majority of Tweede Kamer approved an amendment to the Municipal Act that gives mayors broader powers to close homes or crack down on criminals who make neighborhoods unsafe with grenades and guns. The Rotterdam City Council also welcomed the decision.