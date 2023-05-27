Amsterdam unveiled its new events strategy to ensure a wide and more diverse range of festivals. The plan was presented on Thursday by the Amsterdam mayor and the coalition of aldermen. It should ensure a varied range of festivals that meet the needs of all Amsterdam residents, Culture Alderman Touria Meliani wrote in a letter to the city council.

The plan includes the establishment of a separate organization working for the municipality, which will make decisions about how festival locations and subsidy funds are allocated. This will enable better alignment with the needs and diversity of festivals, according to Meliani.

As a result, there may be "a different [location], or even no site anymore" in the near future for organizers of large events. They might also experience significant changes in how they secure a spot on the events calendar. "They will have to clearly demonstrate what they have to offer and how they stand out."

The goal of the plan is to give a clear direction for the future of festivals in the city. Although policies are already in place to manage events, "the story, the thought behind it" is missing," Meliani wrote. There must also be a better balance between the liveliness of the city and its residents' quality of life. This involves investigating potential new venues both in Amsterdam and the surrounding area to host events.

The last events strategy dated back to 2018, which established guidelines for noise and the use of public space, as well as limits on the number of large events, with or without music. Following an increase in the number of festivals since the 1990s, more residents started experiencing nuisance from events, leading to a growing demand for measures.

While these events contribute to the attractiveness of the city, barriers have simultaneously arisen to organizing events. Stringent requirements and higher costs limit event planning to a small group of professionals. Tickets have also become unaffordable for some groups of people, Meliani outlined.

The strategy is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026. In the meantime, consideration will be given to the need for additional temporary regulations regarding the calendar of large events.