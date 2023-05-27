A 48-year-old man drove a stolen van into the police station at Rotterdam's Zuidplein around 7 p.m. on Friday night. According to the police, no one was injured at the station except for the driver. The suspect was trapped in the van and had to be freed by firefighters. The 48-year-old man of no fixed abode was later arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The police suspect that the man drove into the police station on purpose.

The man had already been arrested on Friday for a "minor offense," related to a type of offense such as “charge of harassment, vandalism or insult," a police spokesperson said. However, the 48-year-old was released that evening. Shortly after, he drove the van through the police station fence and then rammed the compound. Later, the police found out that the man had stolen the van shortly after his release.

Police officers at the Rotterdam station are very shocked by the incident. "This really does something to colleagues in the building. It could have ended differently because it's a busy station. There are always colleagues walking around." The entrance was badly damaged by the incident. The police station is still in operation, but not open to the public. People who want to report crimes can do so digitally or at another police station, the police spokesperson said.