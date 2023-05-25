The vast majority, 72 percent, of self-employed people in the Netherlands are against plans for compulsory disability insurance, according to a survey among 9,200 freelancers by the Association of Self-Employed in the Netherlands (VZN). Most cite the cost as the reason they don’t want mandatory cover.

“The outcome is clear. Our members do not like Minister van Gennip’s proposal for a mandatory general insurance policy for independent entrepreneurs,” VZN chairman Christel van de Ven said.

Almost all, 94 percent, self-employed persons want Minister Karien van Gennip of Social Affairs and Employment to work in an opt-out arrangement in her plans. They want to be exempt from the obligation if they have already arranged individual disability insurance at the same level.

“Properly arranging a safety net in the event of long-term disability is important. We are, therefore, in favor of regulation but do not want a straight jacket,” Van de Ven said. “It is crucial that the opt-out option is actually introduced. Then independent entrepreneurs have the freedom to determine whether they participate in the compulsory insurance or choose a customized option for themselves.”

Currently, 27 percent of self-employed are affiliated with a bread fund or donation circle to insure themselves against a drop in income for up to 2 years, and 22 percent have long-term disability insurance.

If mandatory insurance does come, 85 percent of self-employed stressed that it must be affordable. Two-thirds said they’d be willing to pay up to 100 euros for such insurance. Three-quarters of respondents said that the mandatory insurance must accept all self-employed, regardless of their medical history.