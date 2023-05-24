The police received 30 tips after releasing recognizable photos of AZ rioters on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday. The tips include names of some of the rioters, the police said, according to NOS. Seven people were arrested, and at least 26 people reported themselves to the police before the photos were released.

After AZ lost to West Ham United and got eliminated from the Conference League on May 18, a large group of AZ fans stormed the main stand of the AFAS stadium, where fans of West Ham United were sitting. Among those supporters were friends of relatives of the West Ham players.

Earlier this week, the police announced that they would be releasing recognizable photos of the rioters on Opsporing Verzocht, giving them a chance to turn themselves in before their faces were made public. At least 26 people did so. The police arrested seven people. They’re on the list of 24 people suspected of “serious crimes,” the police said.

On Tuesday, the police released the photos of ten rioters who had not turned themselves in. They are suspected of public violence and assault. By 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the police had identified four of them, Opsporing Verzocht reported. Investigators called on anyone who recognized the other six to come forward.