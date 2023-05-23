A train crashed into a car on the railway crossing on Marconilaan in Bergen op Zoom on Tuesday morning. The driver got out of the vehicle in time and didn’t get hurt. Everyone on the train also remained unharmed. Train traffic between Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal is halted until at least 1:30 p.m.

The accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. The woman was stuck in traffic at the crossing, a police spokesperson told NOS. “The car in front of her drove away too slowly, causing her car to stall while she was on the crossing,” the spokesperson said. The train hit the black Volkswagen Polo, damaging it severely.

Records show emergency services responding to the scene at 7:45 a.m. In addition to the police and paramedics, firefighters also responded to help free anyone who may be trapped.

The crash brought train traffic between Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal to a halt. ProRail expects that it will take at least until 1:30 p.m. to get things up and running again. NS warns of extra travel time of over an hour.

This is the second major accident at this rail crossing in the past year. In October, a train drove right through an empty bus at the same crossing.