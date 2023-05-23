An 18-year-old student died after falling from a window on the grounds of the Hotel Management School Maastricht, the police confirmed, speaking of a fatal accident. The fall happened on the night of 8 to 9 May.

The accident happened at the Student Residence on the grounds of the hotel school, a spokesperson for Zuyd University of Applied Sciences told AD. It was a warm night, which is why the windows were open.

According to the university spokesperson, the young man landed very unfortunately when he fell. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was kept in an artificial coma for several days. He succumbed to his injuries on May 13, the spokesperson said.

The school called in Victim Support to assist witnesses, employees, and fellow students.

A memorial service was held near the victim’s parents’ home on Sunday. Some 50 students and a delegation from the school attended.