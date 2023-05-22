Three people, including two teenagers, got hurt in two separate stabbing incidents in Spijkenisse and Groningen on Sunday night, the police said. No suspects have been arrested.

In Spijkenisse, two 17-year-old boys got into an argument with a man on Beurtschipper. At around 11:30 p.m., the man attacked the boys with a knife. One got stabbed in the arm, and the other sustained a headwound, the police said.

The boys ran away after the stabbing and collapsed on Groenewoudlaan, where passersby found them. Emergency services took the boys to a hospital for treatment. The police are looking for the man who attacked them.

The stabbing in Groningen happened on Oude Ebbingestraat at around 11:45. One person got hurt. “The police haven’t arrested a suspect and are investigating what exactly happened,” the Groningen police said on Twitter.