FC Emmen are going to be facing a side from the second-tier Keuken Kampioen Divisie in the relegation playoffs to decide their fate for next season. This was confirmed after a loss to Feyenoord on the penultimate Eredivisie match week of the season. At the other end of the table, Ajax beat FC Utrecht to keep the pressure on PSV in the race for second place.

Emmen took the lead against this season's champions after 14 minutes through ex-Ajax striker Richairo Zivkovic. However, the hosts were reminded of the gulf in class just under twenty minutes later when Oussama Idrissi blasted a shot straight into the top corner to level the scoring.

Feyenoord took the lead with ten minutes to go when Danilo headed home his 13th goal of the season from a Lutsharel Geertruida cross. He added another six minutes later after a lovely backheel from Alireza Jahanbaksch put the ball in his path. Excelsior and FC Volendam are now officially safe from relegation and will return to the Eredivisie next season.

Excelsior had beaten Fortuna Sittard 3-0 and had already escaped a potential relegation regardless of what Emmen did. FC Volendam lost 3-0 at Go Ahead Eagles.

Ajax defeated FC Utrecht in the Johan Cruijff arena, leaving them three points behind PSV, who drew at home to SC Heerenveen. PSV will face AZ Alkmaar next week in the last match of the season, with Ajax facing FC Twente. The Eindhoven side are three points ahead, with Ajax having the superior goal difference. Both sides are fighting for second place, which guarantees a qualifying spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax took the lead through Steven Bergwijn after 19 minutes played. Youngster Jorrel Hato and Owen Wijndal created the chance with some good patient build-up play down the wing, and Bergwijn took a touch before drilling the ball home from the edge of the area.

Anastasios Douvikas equalized for Utrecht just after halftime. The Greek striker is now the top scorer of the Eredivisie this season with 18 goals. The Greece international controlled the ball on his chest before spinning and leaving goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli with no chance, smashing the ball past him with his weaker foot.

Brian Brobbey gave Ajax the lead again with a tap-in after Mohamed Kudus headed Hato's cross across the goal. Davy Klaassen put the game to bed with Ajax's third goal in the third minute of injury time.