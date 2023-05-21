PSV failed to confirm their Champions League place for next season in the second to last game of the Eredivisie season. The Eindhovenaren would have been assured of second place if they had beaten sc Heerenveen, but the match ended all square: 3-3.

PSV could still be somewhat happy with a point. Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side were 3-1 down in the 78th minute. PSV will need at least a point against AZ next week to finish second. Ajax, who have three points less than PSV but a better goal difference, are away to fifth-place FC Twente.

PSV barely escaped losing points last weekend because of a late goal from Xavi Simons against Fortuna Sittard (2-1). Van Nistelrooij replaced Jordan Teze and right winger Johan Bakayoko. Phillip Mwene and Anwar El Ghazi were given the nod in their positions.

The home side started better and had created some chances early in the game. El Ghazi put the ball wide in the second minute from a corner and shot over after 12 minutes in a promising position. They scored just after 15 minutes played. Luuk de Jong laid the ball off to the second post, where Ibrahim Sangare was waiting to head home (1-0).

PSV seemed to be on their way to a leisurely afternoon, but the match changed after two defensive mistakes. Andre Ramalho missed the ball entirely in the 33rd minute after a through ball by Antoine Colassin, which gave Milan van Ewijk a chance to score from close range: 1-1. In the last minute before halftime, Van Ewijk played the ball through the legs of Patrick van Aanholt. Colassin stayed calm when one on one with goalkeeper Walter Benitez and chipped the ball home: 1-2.

The damage got worse for the Brabanders after just over an hour played. Colassin cut inside and shot into the far corner: 1-3. De Jong brought the tension back in the 79th minute by heading home from a corner. Ex-PSV defender Jeffrey Bruma fouled Xavi Simons in the penalty area, who scored the penalty himself. To the chagrin of the Eindhoven supporters, PSV did not get a winning goal.