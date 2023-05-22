The police in Paramaribo, Suriname, arrested a 40-year-old Dutchman and a 37-year-old Cuban woman on suspicion of human trafficking. They are accused of forcing at least three women to work as prostitutes, according to local newspaper Waterkant.

The three involved women reported the suspects to the police. They said the Dutchman and Cuban woman brought them to Suriname from abroad to work as dancers in nightclubs. They then forced the women to have sex with customers against the agreements they made. The women also had to give the suspects any money they made.

The Paramaribo police launched an investigation and found information about more women from abroad working as prostitutes from an address on Rubenstraat. The police raided the address and found three women, whom they took to a police station for questioning. The authorities accommodated the women in a safe house while they investigated whether they were also victims of human trafficking.

The two suspects were arrested in Paramaribo on Sunday evening. The investigation against them is ongoing.

The Suriname authorities helped get the three women who came forward back to their home country in consultation with the involved embassy.