Amsterdam unveiled its new Arts Plan budget outlining its vision and goals for the arts and culture in the city for the upcoming four years. The plan was presented on Wednesday by the Amsterdam mayor and the coalition of aldermen. An annual amount of 152 million euros will be set aside for the plan.

The Arts Plan is a four-year subsidy program developed by the municipality of Amsterdam that supports and promotes the cultural sector of the city. It provides guidelines and criteria for granting subsidies to cultural institutions, projects, and artists.

The new plan states that the city will ask cultural institutions to come up with concrete goals related to inclusion, diversity, and physical accessibility in the cultural sector. "Culture coaches" will also be a permanent component of this strategy. A pilot study demonstrated that these trained professionals are successful in igniting children's interest in art and culture, particularly those who may not be exposed to art and culture at home.

Greater emphasis will be placed on the provision of affordable spaces designated for arts and culture, as well as the expansion of venues catering to the night culture scene.

"With these plans, the sector can continue to attract audiences, talent, and staff," said Alderman Touria Meliani, responsible for Arts and Culture. She highlighted the significant economic value of the cultural sector to the city, as approximately ten percent of Amsterdam's employment comes from the creative industry.

The objective of this new plan is to foster a strong, accessible cultural sector that resonates with a wider spectrum of Amsterdam's residents. “The city can be proud of a wonderful sector that from dawn till late at night enriches Amsterdam with stories and new perspectives. A sector that is dynamic and leading, for Amsterdam and far beyond. We want to keep it that way,” Alderman Touria Meliani wrote.

In addition to the budget designated for the Arts Plan, an additional allocation of 5.3 million euros will be provided for a new support plan aimed at strengthening the cultural sector over the next two years in response to challenges such as high inflation, the energy crisis, a tight labor market, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 crisis.