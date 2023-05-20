Thousands of Feyenoord's supporters celebrated the Eredivisie title by taking a traditional dip in the Hofpleinfontein on Sunday after Feyenoord's victory over Go Ahead Eagles. It is the first league title Feyenoord has won since 2017. The fountain wound up collecting trash, car keys, smartphones, and even the ashes of a fan who died not too long ago.

Jumping into the fountain has become a tradition in Rotterdam every time Feyenoord wins a title. In anticipation of the celebration, the municipality removed the fountain's ornaments and cleaned the water. As soon as the final whistle was blown and the Rotterdam club officially became champion, thousands of fans rushed to the fountain for a celebratory jump, turning the clear water into muddy water in no time.

Five days later, the city was still in the process of cleaning up the fountain. "It was not really water anymore," a spokesperson for Stadsbeheer Rotterdam told NL Times. The city department is responsible for the 300,000-liter fountain's maintenance. "We had to open the drain to fully empty the fountain," she said.

A variety of objects were recovered during the operation to clean the fountain and put it back to use. "We found everything. Glasses, cans, scarves, jackets, shoes, hats - you name it," said the spokesperson. Valuables items such as phones, car keys, and a Feyenoord season ticket were also found.

Grandchildren even helped spread the ashes of their grandfather who recently died. "That's where he belongs," the grandson told regional broadcaster Rijnmond, explaining that he was a Feyenoord supporter his whole life.

Het gaat alleen nog maar gekker worden in de Hofpleinfontein. pic.twitter.com/yfLy4MpUd4 — Rijnmond (@RTV_Rijnmond) May 14, 2023

Stadsbeheer Rotterdam had to use high-pressure cleaners to ensure the fountain was thoroughly cleaned before it refilling it with water. "It takes 48 hours before it’s full again," the spokesperson said.

Feyenoord fans seem to have a special relationship with fountains. In 2015, Feyenoord supporters rioted in Rome after a football match, which led to a significant amount of damage to the historic Barcaccia fountain and the Spanish Steps nearby.

When asked about the damage inflicted at the Hofpleinfontein, the spokesperson said she it was similar to six years ago, when Feyenoord last won the Eredivisie. “It is a big operation though - and it takes time,” she remarked. “But we see that those undertaking the task do so with great energy because they know the mess is the result of something to be happy about.”

She explained that the city of Rotterdam is always prepared to handle such situations. “We’re looking forward to doing it again next year,” she said laughing.