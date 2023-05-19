A package containing an explosive was found in front of the FullGlamDutch beauty salon on Amsterdamsestraatweg in Utrecht on Friday morning. The police are looking for witnesses. This is the fourth incident targeting the salon or its owner this year, according to RTV Utrecht.

The suspicious package was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. The police cordoned off the area, evacuated a nearby home as a precaution, and called in the Ministry of Defense’s explosive experts - the EOD.

After some investigation, the EOD concluded that there was indeed an explosive in the package. The team carefully removed the item and safely detonated it elsewhere, the police said. The police are investigating and call on witnesses to come forward.

Op de #Amsterdamsestraatweg in #Utrecht werd vrijdag ochtend vroeg een verdacht pakketje aangetroffen. De EOD heeft ter plaatse onderzoek gedaan en gaat het explosief op een veilige locatie tot ontploffing brengen. https://t.co/Id7nvi7pap pic.twitter.com/1gwILLkxtN — Regio Nieuws Utrecht (@RegioNieuwsUtr1) May 19, 2023

This is the second incident at FullGlamDutch this year after shots were fired at the building in Utrecht in February. There were also two other incidents targeting another business owned by the same woman in Laren, Noord-Holland. In January, shots were fired at that business. And in February, a suspicious package was taped to the door.

The municipality of Utrecht closed down the building on Amsterdamsestraatweg for 30 days after the previous shooting. The city hoped to prevent recurrence.

Earlier this month, the police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Utrecht for involvement in the Utrecht shooting and placing an explosive in Laren in February. The investigation is still ongoing.