Four people got hurt in three separate stabbings in Best, Brunssum, and Amersfoort in 24 hours. Two of the incidents were possible business conflicts, the other a domestic violence incident, the police said.

In Best, a man got stabbed in the neck. The police found the wounded man on the square in front of an Action store at around 9:40 a.m. and took him to a hospital. A 56-year-old man was held for questioning.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, the victim was found right in front of the Action branch, but it doesn’t look like he was stabbed there. The police think the stabbing happened in the nearby Klaproos.

The Brunssum stabbing happened in a home on Belderbos at around 3:30 a.m., the police said. A 52-year-old man got hurt and received medical treatment. The police arrested a 44-year-old woman as a suspect. “It seems to be a domestic violence incident,” the police said.

And two people got hurt in a business conflict in a branch of the bathroom specialist store Sanisale on Niverheidseweg-Noord in Amersfoort at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the police, a 60-year-old customer sustained a severe head wound, and a 29-year-old salesman got stabbed in the leg. Another employee, a 39-year-old man, was also involved in the conflict.

The company told RTV Utrecht that the 60-year-old man drew a knife at the store while arguing with the 39-year-old employee about a payment. The 29-year-old employee came to his colleague’s aid and got stabbed in the leg. The older employee then hit the customer in the head with an object from the store.

The customer is still in the hospital in critical condition, the police told RTV Utrecht on Thursday. The 29-year-old man got treated in hospital and was sent home to recover. The police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are investigating.