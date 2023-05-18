A new exhibit opens in the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam on Thursday, showcasing how modern art developed. MODERN features over 300 works by 200 artists and designers from 20 movements. “Discover just how refreshing and innovative artists and designers were, and way ahead of their time.”

The exhibit includes works by internationally known artists like Vincent van Gogh and Gerrit Rietveld but also highlights lesser-known creators like Suzanne Valdone and Germain Krull. It consists mostly of work from the Stedelijk Museum’s own collection, filled out with some pieces on loan. It roughly covers the period 1840 to 1940.

The 19th and 20th century was a time of change in the art world as demand for historical and biblical pieces dwindled, and the public started buying art identifying with their own era.

“People want to see relatable subjects from everyday life, and preferably a glimpse of the future. The same applies to design: new materials and techniques in tune with their own times,” the museum said. “Artists and designers broke with traditions and laid the foundations for what we now see as modern. From realism and impressionism to Dada, from Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau to Bauhaus and De Stijl: each creator was ground-breaking.”

MODERN runs from May 18 to September 23