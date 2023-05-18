A new law banning pet owners from killing their own small pets was approved on Tuesday by a majority in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, RTL Nieuws reported. The law was proposed by the animal rights party PvdD.

If approved by a majority in the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, the law will apply to the owners of small pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, ferrets, and rats. A similar law was passed in 2014 concerning geese, dogs, and cats.

Official numbers were not available, but PvdD MP Frank Wassenberg argued that it is common for owners to take the lives of sick or old pets themselves because they cannot afford the veterinary costs. "It happens that animals are crushed with a stone or old animals are injected with homemade cocktails of drugs, or painkillers," he claimed.

Wassenberg pointed to breeders as a major contributing factor to this problem. He claimed that small animals, such as guinea pigs, hamsters, or rabbits, are often killed by their owners because they do not have the desired color or gender, leading to their value being reduced for sale. He said he estimates that such practices may occur on a weekly or even daily basis. “Each time is one too many." he told the broadcaster.

This new legislation has faced criticism. Some argue that in certain instances, it is more humane for owners or breeders to kill the animals themselves, as it can minimize unnecessary distress and pain.

Agriculture Minister Piet Adema will now determine the scope of the new legislation. It is not likely to come into force before 2024 as it works its way through the political process, including being reviewed and voted on in the Eerste Kamer.