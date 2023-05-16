Underpaid, delivery workers younger than 16, and unsafe work situations. The Labor Inspectorate encountered these examples during an extensive inspection of over 350 meal delivery companies and rapid grocery delivery services in various cities on Friday.

The inspectorate found dozens of violations and called it “very unfair and unsafe” to work in meal- and rapid delivery. In over 20 cases, the deliverers were younger than 16. One child was only 13. And that has been banned since 2020 to prevent the many accidents involving underage delivery drivers.

In three cases, delivery workers worked longer than allowed, and 21 people were not allowed to work in the Netherlands based on the Aliens Act. Eleven times, delivery workers got paid in cash or too little. “Our inspectors met delivery workers who got paid 20 euros for an evening’s work. That is, of course, absolutely not what the minimum wage is in the Netherlands. That is also not the type of country we want to be,” said Inspector General Rits de Boer.

Some companies also did not have safety in order. For example, they were stacking heavy products high or in narrow paths. Emergency exits were also regularly blocked.

The Labor Inspectorate also reported fining delivery workers for running red lights, driving over the pavement, or not wearing a helmet (properly).