The Dutch government is considering a “two status system” for asylum seekers, in which incoming asylum seekers would receive either an “A” or “B” status at the start of their application process, and that would determine what rights they get. There is “growing support” in the coalition for such a system, insiders told De Telegraaf.

A-status asylum seekers would be people who are targeted and persecuted in their country of origin. B-status asylum seekers would be people fleeing from war. According to the newspaper, asylum seekers with an A status would get more rights than those with a B status. For example, b-status asylum seekers would get a limited residency permit and have no right to family reunification.

Government officials told the Telegraaf that this was one of the main measures the Cabinet discussed this week for addressing the asylum shelter crisis. The involved Cabinet members hope that the status system would reduce the inflow of asylum seekers in the foreseeable future.

The VVD and CDA are in favor of the two-status system, according to the newspaper’s sources. The D66 did not block the idea right out, but first wanted to test the plan against discrimination laws and international treaties before moving any further.