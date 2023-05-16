Different norms and views on things like religion, sexuality, and politics often cause friction between teachers and students at secondary vocational schools. Two-thirds of teachers reported experiencing such conflict in a study by Kennedy Tielman of the university in Wageningen, Trouw reports.

Tielman interviewed 900 teachers from 20 secondary vocational schools in which at least 60 percent of students are ethnically diverse. About half of the interviewed teachers said that they occasionally experience tension when discussing these topics, and 13 percent said they feel the tension on a regular basis.

Some conflicts mentioned include students refusing to hold the hand of a homosexual classmate during a group assignment, students struggling with authority during internships, and young Muslim women in nursing training refusing to wash male patients due to their faith.

Teachers report not really knowing how to handle situations that go against their own norms and values and feel ill-equipped to discuss sensitive topics. Many said they feel overwhelmed by the increasing cultural and socioeconomic differences and other forms of diversity in the classroom.

Tielman argued for more attention to dealing with different norms and values in teacher training courses. “Think of culturally responsive teaching, where you recognize that students' cultural background plays a role. If you are open to the conversation and offer space for multiple perspectives, you will get students on board more easily,” the researcher said.

Tielman added that while allowing for cultural differences is crucial, teachers don’t have to accept discrimination or homophobia. “You can name the tension and then say, as a teacher: I don’t want this in my classroom. You don’t have to negotiate about discriminatory statements.”

He noticed that some tensions arise simply because teachers and students talk past or don’t fully understand each other. “Some students don’t think it is respectful to look someone in the eye, while the lecturer asks for exactly that. They both have good intentions and yet it chafes.”

According to Tielman, teachers with multicultural skills reported tensions more often than colleagues with less experience in the field. He believes it is because they are more likely to notice and recognize conflicts.